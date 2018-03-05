House of Cards: Netflix Teases Final Season of the Hit Series Midway Through the Oscars

Nothing but respect for my president. https://t.co/f5x1CMxrg0 — Netflix US (@netflix) March 5, 2018

On March 5, midway through the 90th Academy Awards 2018, Netflix, world's leading Internet television network, decided to release the first glimpse of the much awaited final season of its political thriller House of Cards.With the new teaser, the makers released a revamped version of the sixth and the final season of the hit series, following Kevin Spacey's departure after multiple sexual assault allegations against him surfaced.The 30-second video, teasing the House of Cards' final season, begins with a busy West Wing set into the commander in chief's office. The camera gradually moves into the President's office, where Claire Underwood, who assumed power in the Oval Office towards the end of the fifth season, spins around in a swivel chair behind the President's desk, stands up and utters the words 'We're just getting started'. Soon after, Netflix's tagline reads, 'Hail to the Chief'.With fans looking forward to see what ultimately happens in the popular series, this teaser seems to have piqued viewer's' curiosity to another level.Take a look.