House of Cards: Netflix Unleashes Claire Underwood's Wrath in Last Season's Trailer
The final season of House of Cards drops November 2 on Netflix, and also stars Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott, Boris McGiver, and Cody Fern.
Netflix has unveiled an explosive new trailer for the hotly-anticipated sixth and final season of its political drama series House of Cards, starring Robin Wright as the first lady-turned-vice president-turned-president Claire Underwood.
The show -- which recently saw some drama of its own, when co-star Kevin Spacey's character Frank Underwood was killed off following sexual abuse allegations against the actor -- is now back in full force, with Claire Underwood (Wright) at the helm -- and out for blood (via The Hollywood Reporter).
The latest trailer gives fans a glimpse of the violence and action in store when Season 6 premieres next month -- with flashes of the new President Underwood wielding her newfound power and delivering lines like: "I'm not going to be told what to do anymore. Not by you, or by any man, ever again"; and "The first female president of the United States is not going to keep her mouth shut."
The clip ends with the following chilling exchange between Russian President Viktor Petrov (Lars Mikkelson) and Frank's forler right-hand man Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly):
"Who do you fear most?" Petrov asks. "Her." Stamper replies.
