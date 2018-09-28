GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
While a previously released clip from the season had confirmed that Spacey's character has been written out of the show with a death, the trailer reveals more details on what the new presidency looks like with Claire at the helm and Frank six-feet under.

Updated:September 28, 2018, 10:09 AM IST
House of Cards Reveals Season 6 Trailer, Without Frank Underwood; Watch Here
A file photo of Robin Wright.
House of Cards looks set to start with a bang - and without President Frank Underwood.

Kicking off the official Season 6 trailer -- dropped by Netflix earlier today -- the President Claire Underwood (played by a feisty Robin Wright) sets the tone with a simple statement, straight to the point. "My first 100 days as president have been difficult. I lost my husband. We were about to celebrate 30 years together. Whatever Francis told you in the last five years, don't believe a word of it."

The clip goes on to give fans their first peek at what the anticipated final season has in store - and how the hit show has handled the departure of former star Kevin Spacey (aka former President Frank Underwood), who was fired mid-production over sexual assault allegations.

While a previously released clip from the season had confirmed that Spacey's character has been written out of the show with a death, the trailer reveals more details on what the new presidency looks like with Claire at the helm and Frank six-feet under.

In a nutshell, as Claire very eloquently -- and frankly -- declares: "The reign of the middle-aged white man is over."



(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
