»
1-min read

House of Cards Star Michael Kelly Joins Cast of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

The first season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will premiere on August 31 on Amazon Prime Video, while Season 2 will debut in 2019.

IANS

Updated:August 3, 2018, 6:08 PM IST
House of Cards star Michael Kelly has been cast in the second season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan as a series regular.

He is joining previously announced Noomi Rapace and John Hoogenakker, reports deadline.com.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, from the Lost duo of co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and writer Graham Roland, Platinum Dunes, Skydance Media and Paramount TV, is a reinvention with a modern sensibility of the famed and lauded Tom Clancy hero, starring John Krasinski and Abbie Cornish.

It centers on Jack Ryan (Krasinski), an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. He uncovers a pattern in terrorist communications that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale.

Kelly will play Mike November, a smart, seasoned career field officer in the CIA who works with both Jack Ryan and Jim Greer across the new season.

The first season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will premiere on August 31 on Amazon Prime Video, while Season 2 will debut in 2019.

