House Of The Dragon Co-Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik Shockingly Quits After Season 1

Co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik of Game of Thrones (GoT) spinoff House of the Dragon, has announced that he is stepping down from his position, after the HBO fantasy drama series’ success. According to Deadline, Sapochnik leaves HBO to develop new projects and will remain as an executive producer for the duration of the fantasy drama series but his co-creator Ryan Condal will be the solo showrunner of the spin-off. In addition, the filmmaker leaves with a first-look deal with HBO to develop new projects.

Sapochnik was quoted as saying in a statement by Deadline, “Working within the GoT universe for the past few years has been an honour and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon.” He continued and expressed that he feels proud of what they accomplished with Season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of their viewers.

The GoT spinoff showrunner also mentioned that it was a tough decision to move on, but he also knows that it is the right choice for him personally and professionally. “As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan (Taylor) will be joining the series. He is someone I have known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands,” Sapochnik stated in the statement.

He wished Ryan and Alan and his team success for the next season and ‘beyond’. He also shared that he is glad to remain a part of HBO and the House of the Dragon family.

The news portal also mentioned that the spokeswoman of the network also praised the director’s amazing work and said that this series simply could not have been possible the way it did without Sapochnik. “While we would have loved to have Miguel continue in the same role, we are thrilled to have his ongoing collaboration in this new creative capacity,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ryan Condal will continue to work with series co-creator George RR Martin and the rest of the producing team. Alan Taylor, a Game of Thrones veteran will join as a director and executive producer on the second season of the show. Sara Hess, Vince Gerardis and Jocelyn Diaz will also continue as executive producers.

In the upcoming episode, we can see King Viserys marrying his handyman Lord Corlys Velaryon’s daughter Leana. However, a rift had grown between the Velaryons and Targaryens as the marriage will give Velaryons a direct link to the Iron Throne.

