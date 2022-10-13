House of the Dragon Co-showrunner Talks About GoT Easter Eggs, Including The One Related To Arya Stark

House of the Dragon might have stayed true to the theme of Game of Thrones, it has carved into a standalone show with a compelling cast and a gripping narrative. The 10-episode series has offered a remarkable, turbulent story of the House of Targaryen, set 200 years before the events that captivated global audiences in Game of Thrones. Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Greg Yaitanes, the series has been executive produced by George R. R. Martin, Ryan Condal, and Miguel Sapochnik with Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt.

While the story continues to deepen in bitter rivalries, jealousy, lust, the quest for power, and betrayal to destroy the Targaryen dynasty, House of the Dragon co-showrunner Ryan Condal revealed some of the Game of Thrones easter eggs on the show. He said eagle-eyed fans of Game of Thrones might well pick up on a few Easter eggs in House of the Dragon, including an appearance by the ‘cats paw’ dagger, which in Game of Thrones is wielded by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) to kill the Night King.

“The cat’s paw is in there, and there are a couple of other things, but instead of Easter eggs, I would call them connective tissue to the original series. This is a very old world – castles have been standing for thousands of years, and there is history that connects through time from our world to Game of Thrones. There’s dialogue pulled from George’s books to show what happens now in House of the Dragon will happen again,” said Condal.

Featuring Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans, the show has been directed by Miguel Sapochnik, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Greg Yaitanes.

