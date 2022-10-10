House of the Dragon Ep 8 Ending Explained, Review: The 'Last' Family Supper And War In The Making

Warning: House of the Dragon Ep 8 spoilers ahead: A storm is in the making and the new House of the Dragon episode has given fans a taste of it. House of the Dragon episode 8 premiered on Monday morning (IST) and it took another leap in time to show how King Viserys I Targaryen’s health has taken a turn for the worst while the power play at the King’s Landing has changed.

The episode began with the news of Corlys Velaryon going missing during a war. While his absence worries Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Corlys’ brother Ser Vaemond Velaryon’s bigger concerns are the rightful heir. While he eyes the Valaryon throne, Rhaenys disagrees. They decide to take the matters to King Viserys’ court. However, the court is now led by Queen Alicent and her father, Ser Otto Hightower.

With the change in power dynamics, Vaemond is convinced that he will win the crown. The matter also draws Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen into the picture for she wants to petition for Jacaerys Velaryon and Lucerys Velaryon for the heir. She reaches King’s Landing with her husband Prince Daemon along with the children.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

She makes her way up to the King’s chambers and that’s when we learn that Viserys’ condition is worsening with every passing day. He looks unrecognizable with his eye missing and half his face damaged. Rhaenyra is accompanied by Daemon. They introduce their children, Viserys and Aegon, and a third baby is on the way.

The pleasant reunion comes to a halt when Queen Alicent walks in and greets them. Fearing that Alicent is going to side with Vaemond in the decision of naming the new heir of the Velaryon house, Rhaenyra approaches her ex-mother-in-law Rhaenys with an offer to present a united front at the court for a stronger hold of the throne. However, Rhaenys continues to accuse her of killing her son ‎Laenor Velaryon. Rhaenyra assures her that she wasn’t involved in the death of Rhaenyra, leaving her with the offer.

Rhaenyra knows her last hope is her dying father. She is seen breaking down by his bed, hoping that he would address the issue in court. The morning of the decision arrives and to everyone’s shock, Ser Otto Hightower was seated on the Iron Throne while Queen Alicent stood with the audience in the room.

Vaemond presents his plea and it is evident that the Hightowers are inclined toward them but Viserys comes in as a surprise. The King decides to look over the matter personally. As he struggles to make his way to the throne, Daemon supports him and even takes care of the crown, a heartwarming sight to watch.

Once on the throne, Viserys asks Rhaenys to step forward and express her vision for the house for she would know the best what her husband would have wanted. Rhaenys surprises everyone by saying that she accepts Rhaenyra’s offer to marry her sons Jacaerys Velaryon and Lucerys Velaryon to her granddaughters, Lady Baela and Lady Rhaena Targaryen and they would be named as the heir to the throne.

King Viserys approves of her decision and it angers Vaemond. He refuses to accept the verdict and speaks against Rhaenyra. He calls her a ‘wh**e’ and declares Jacaerys and Lucerys illegitimate. King Viserys orders that Vaemond is cut off but the angry Daemon steps in and slashes his head off, leaving everyone in shock.

Understanding that there is less time at hand, King Viserys calls for a family dinner. A last supper of sorts, wherein all the members of his family were seated at the table together with almost no conflict — a rare sight in the world of Game of Thrones. During dinner, Rheanyra waves the white flag and extends a peaceful hand toward Alicent. She thanks her for staying loyal to Viserys through sickness and health. Alicent also warms up to Rheanyra, asking her to stay back a little longer at the King’s Landing to spend time with her and the King.

Just when you thought everything was going smoothly, the children get involved in a fight. However, it all cools down when Daemon steps in. The dramatic episode ends on a high note with Viserys, in his half-conscious state, telling Alicent about Aegon’s dream. The scene signals a war to come.

House of the Dragon Episode 8 Ending Explained:

When the episode came to an end, the biggest question that fans were left asking was: What did Viserys say to Alicent? Let’s break it down a little. Firstly, it seems like Viserys couldn’t recognize who he was talking to. It seems like he was talking to Rhaenyra and reaffirming that she would be the heir to the throne. However, Alicent misunderstands the mention of Aegon with their son and thinks that Viserys seems to be hinting that their son should be the heir to the throne. This has signaled a battle within the house.

House of the Dragon Episode 8 Review:

The new House of the Dragon episode is packed with all the elements of a quintessential Game of Thrones episode. There was a right blend of drama, politics, and even blood with a delicious serving of fast pace that made the episode a smooth sail.

One of the best parts of the episode is undoubtedly the makeup and CGI. Paddy Considine’s makeup as the dying King not only leaves you uncomfortable but the detailing of the visual reminds you why Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are among the best shows.

Catch new episodes of House of the Dragon with the rest of the world every Monday at 6:30 am IST, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here