Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

House Of The Dragon, New Game of Thrones Prequel Series, Greenlit by HBO

'House of The Dragon' has got a straight to series order from HBO, with 'Game of Thrones' novel writer George RR Martin, and Ryan Condal roped in as creators.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2019, 8:26 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
House Of The Dragon, New Game of Thrones Prequel Series, Greenlit by HBO
Image: House of the Dragon logo/Twitter

HBO has announced that a Game of Thrones prequel titled House of The Dragon is officially coming to the network. The series will be based on George RR Martin's novel Fire and Blood and he will serve as the creator on the spin-off series alongside Ryan Condal. The news of a new prequel comes in after it was reported that another GoT prequel, starring Oscar-nominee Naomi Watts, has been shelved by the network after a lengthy post-production on the pilot and issues during filming in Northern Ireland.

Read: Game of Thrones Prequel Starring Naomi Watts Cancelled by HBO: Report

House of The Dragon will have Condal and GoT director Miguel Sapochnik as the showrunners, with Condal serving as the main writer of the series. Sapochnik has earlier directed some of the most violent episodes of the original series, which concluded its run in May this year. He is most famously known to direct the Battle of the Bastards and The Long Night episodes in GoT, which acquired infamy for a showing lot of blood and gore.

The GoT Twitter handle shared the news about green lighting the new prequel series House of The Dragon by writing, "#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to

@HBO. The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series."

Alongside sharing the news, the GoT social media handle also shared a logo of the new spin-off series. Check it out below:

Not much is known about House of The Dragon, apart from the news about the writer and director. Although the name hints at a possible look at the Targaryen dynasty. Will the Mother of Dragons (Emilia Clarke) and Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) be part of the new series? We wonder.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram