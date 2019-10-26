Akshay Kumar comedy film for Diwali 2019--Housefull 4 has opened to a healthy number on day one of its release in India. The film co-starring Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde raked in Rs 18.85 crore on Friday, which also marked the occasion of Dhanteras in India.

Read: Saand Ki Aankh Movie Review: Despite Hiccups, Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar's Film Shines

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the opening day figures of Housefull 4 in a tweet as he wrote, "#HouseFull4 puts up a healthy number on Day 1... Biz did not grow in evening due to pre-#Diwali festivities... Day 4 [Mon] is extremely crucial, when #Diwali celebrations begin and families throng cinema halls... Fri ₹ 18.85 cr. #India biz. #HF4."

Read: Made in China Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao's Film is Humourous But Misses the Mark

As per earlier figures by Taran, it is clear that Akshay's Housefull 4 has recorded the lowest opening among his other films in 2019--Kesari and Mission Mangal. While Kesari earned Rs 21.50 crore on the first day of its release on Holi, Mission Mangal collected a massive Rs 29.16 crore on day one on Independence Day. Apart from the evening festivities, one of the reasons for a lower opening could be competition from Taapsee Pannnu-Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh and Rakummar Rao-Mouni Roy's Made in China. Down south, Vijay and director Atlee's Bigil proved to a competition for Housefull 4 as well.

#HouseFull4 puts up a healthy number on Day 1... Biz did not grow in evening due to pre-#Diwali festivities... Day 4 [Mon] is extremely crucial, when #Diwali celebrations begin and families throng cinema halls... Fri ₹ 18.85 cr. #India biz. #HF4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2019

In his review for Housefull 4, News18's Rohit Vats wrote, "But the well of jokes dries after a while and the same gags keep repeating. Had there not been Akhay Kumar, it would have become a really painful watch. It’s funny in parts but can’t hold attention for fifteen minutes straight at any juncture."

Read: Housefull 4 Movie Review: Jokes Fall Flat in Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's Film

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.