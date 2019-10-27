Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Housefull 4 Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Diwali Offering Earns Rs 37.89 Crore

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Riteish Deshmukh's 'Housefull 4' has earned Rs 37.89 crores after two days of its release.

News18.com

Updated:October 27, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Housefull 4 Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Diwali Offering Earns Rs 37.89 Crore
Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Riteish Deshmukh's 'Housefull 4' has earned Rs 37.89 crores after two days of its release.

Akshay Kumar's latest offering, Housefull 4 witnessed great footfall in theatres on the second day of its release. After opening at Rs 19.08 crore on Friday, Housefull 4, directed by Farhad Samji, has collected Rs 37.89 in two days. The film earned Rs 18.81 croe on day two, despite ongoing Diwali celebrations.

Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Welcome Lakshmi-Ganesha as They Celebrate First Diwali

Sharing the day-wise earnings of the film, Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "#HouseFull4 is steady on Day 2... Saw gains in some circuits, was down in few... Biz on Mon is pivotal when #Diwali holidays begin... Tue-Thu biz is crucial, if it has to post a solid total... Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr. Total: ₹ 37.89 cr. #India biz. #HF4."

Taapsee Pannnu-Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh and Rakummar Rao-Mouni Roy's Made in China are expected to put up a tough competition for Akshay's film in the coming time. Down south, Vijay and director Atlee's Bigil continues to prove to be a competition for Housefull 4 as well.

Read: Bigil Movie Review: With Fist of Fury and Heart of Gold, Vijay, Nayanthara Win Hearts

Akshay is looking to wind up his yet another successful year in Bollywood with Good Newwz, releasing on December 27. The film features Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in other pivotal roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram