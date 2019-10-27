Housefull 4 Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Diwali Offering Earns Rs 37.89 Crore
Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Riteish Deshmukh's 'Housefull 4' has earned Rs 37.89 crores after two days of its release.
Akshay Kumar's latest offering, Housefull 4 witnessed great footfall in theatres on the second day of its release. After opening at Rs 19.08 crore on Friday, Housefull 4, directed by Farhad Samji, has collected Rs 37.89 in two days. The film earned Rs 18.81 croe on day two, despite ongoing Diwali celebrations.
Sharing the day-wise earnings of the film, Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "#HouseFull4 is steady on Day 2... Saw gains in some circuits, was down in few... Biz on Mon is pivotal when #Diwali holidays begin... Tue-Thu biz is crucial, if it has to post a solid total... Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr. Total: ₹ 37.89 cr. #India biz. #HF4."
#HouseFull4 is steady on Day 2... Saw gains in some circuits, was down in few... Biz on Mon is pivotal when #Diwali holidays begin... Tue-Thu biz is crucial, if it has to post a solid total... Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr. Total: ₹ 37.89 cr. #India biz. #HF4— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2019
Taapsee Pannnu-Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh and Rakummar Rao-Mouni Roy's Made in China are expected to put up a tough competition for Akshay's film in the coming time. Down south, Vijay and director Atlee's Bigil continues to prove to be a competition for Housefull 4 as well.
Akshay is looking to wind up his yet another successful year in Bollywood with Good Newwz, releasing on December 27. The film features Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in other pivotal roles.
