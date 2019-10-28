Housefull 4 Box Office Day 3: Akshay Kumar's Film Earns Rs 53.22 Crore
Housefull 4 seems to be winning the box office battle against Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China by a big margin.
Housefull 4 seems to be winning the box office battle against Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China by a big margin.
It has been a Diwali bonanza for the Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4, which has grossed Rs 53.22 crore in the domestic market over three days since opening. The other two festive releases --Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh-- seems far behind in the box-office race.
Made In China, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Boman Irani, and Mouni Roy, was a distant second, finishing with an all-India collection of Rs 3.98 crore over the weekend, according to koimoi.com. Saand Ki Aankh, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, grossed Rs 2.75 crore. However, given the low budgets of the two films, the trade believes these could end up profitable, too.
Housefull 4 had the advantage of being a new, star-studded sequel of a successful franchise and, more importantly, had a bigger screen count. The film released in around 3,500 screens, as compared to Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh, which had around 1,500 and 1,000 screens respectively, according to a hindustantimes.com report.
Akshay Kumar's new film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Chunkey Pandey, and the mutlistarrer comedy caper collected Rs 19.09 crore on Friday, Rs 18.81 on Saturday and Rs 15.33 on Sunday, totaling up to Rs 53.22 crore.
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala of Housefull 4 said: "The first three days of our film since release were like paid previews. People came in despite the festive season and enjoyed the film. I think we had the best-paid previews with a total collection of Rs 53 crore, and our actual weekend starts today."
With the festive fever continuing with Bhai Dooj on Monday, all three films are expected to continue doing big business.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samantha Akkineni Calls Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Greatest Film She's Ever Watched
- Nepalese Festival 'Kukur Tihar' Celebrates 'Day of Dogs' by Worshipping Them
- Xiaomi Mi Pay App Available on Google Play Store For All Android Users
- Washington Post Trolled for Calling IS Chief al-Baghdadi 'Religious Scholar' in Obituary
- If You Still Have an Apple iPhone 5, Update iOS Now Else it Will Stop Working