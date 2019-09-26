Housefull 4 Makeup Artist Reveals What Went Behind Akshay Kumar’s Bald Look

The poster of much-awaited Housefull 4 was out on Wednesday, September 25, in which Akshay Kumar can be seen sporting a bald look as a ruler of 1419. He has a dual role; in one role, he is playing the character of Rajkumar Bala from the year 1419, and in the other role, he is playing the part of a London return barbar called Harry, set in 2019.

Now, in these two roles which are set some 600 years apart, the looks need to be much nuanced. Akshay’s bald look as Rajkumar Bala has been aced by make-up artist Preetisheel G Singh.

She is the artist behind Ranveer Singh’s look as Khilji in Padmavat. Besides that, she has also worked in 2019 release Chhichhore where all the characters had an aged look.

In a report published by Mumbai Mirror, Preetisheel revealed what all went behind finalising Akshay’s bald look in the film. 3D models of all the characters were prepared and the team of Housefull 4 selected the bald look for Akshay’s character set in the past-era. She also revealed that a decision was made about an absolute bald look that meant ‘not even a five o’clock shadow’ is seen. “He had to look absolutely bald, in a way that one can’t even see the five o’clock shadow,” she said.

As per a source close to Mumbai Mirror, producer of Housefull 4 – Sajid Nadiadwala wanted a wholesome team that has worked on a period drama in the past to make sure that his characters from 1419 look impressive.

The makers also roped in designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula who have worked on the exquisite costumes in Padmaavat. “The period portion of the film was shot at a palace in Jaisalmer and on a set in Mumbai in two schedules last year. Though Housefull is a comedy franchise, Nadiadwala was keen on getting authentic getups for the 1419 era, so he got a team that has prior experience of working on a period film,” the source explained.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde in the lead. Housefull 4 is set to hit the screens as the big Diwali release this year.

