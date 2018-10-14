GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

#MeToo Effect: Farhad Samji Replaces Sajid Khan as 'Housefull 4' Director

Farhad Samji will take over the reins as director of 'Housefull 4' after Sajid Khan stepped down from the role amid sexual misconduct allegations against him.

IANS

Updated:October 14, 2018, 10:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
#MeToo Effect: Farhad Samji Replaces Sajid Khan as 'Housefull 4' Director
File photo of Sajid Khan.
Loading...
Farhad Samji will take over the reins as director of Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan stepped down from the role amid sexual misconduct allegations against him.

"'Housefull 3' director Farhad Samji will now direct 'Housefull 4'," a spokesperson for production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment told IANS via WhatsApp on Saturday.

Sajid stepped down as the film's director on Friday as multiple women came out to share their #MeToo experiences with him.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar cancelled the film's shoot until further investigation as even co-actor Nana Patekar has been accused of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta in an incident dating back to 2008.

"This is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve," Akshay had said on Friday.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...