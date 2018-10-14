MeToo Effect: Farhad Samji Replaces Sajid Khan as 'Housefull 4' Director

Farhad Samji will take over the reins as director of Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan stepped down from the role amid sexual misconduct allegations against him."'Housefull 3' director Farhad Samji will now direct 'Housefull 4'," a spokesperson for production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment told IANS via WhatsApp on Saturday.Sajid stepped down as the film's director on Friday as multiple women came out to share their #MeToo experiences with him.Bollywood star Akshay Kumar cancelled the film's shoot until further investigation as even co-actor Nana Patekar has been accused of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta in an incident dating back to 2008."This is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve," Akshay had said on Friday.