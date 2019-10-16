Housefull 4 Stars Say Akshay Kumar is Not Punctual, Kareena Awestruck by Kalki Koechlin's Six-month Pregnancy
Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol put up a video on Twitter claiming that Akshay Kumar is not punctual, Kareena Kapoor is awestruck by Kalki's lean look at 6-month pregnant. Here's the entertainment news wrap of the day.
Image: Instagram
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 co-stars Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol put up a video on Twitter claiming that the actor called for an early morning shoot on The Kapil Sharma Show and then himself came late. They added that Akshay being punctual on sets is a myth, and also called him a liar.
Read: Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 Co-stars Accuse Him of Not Being Punctual, His Response is Epic
Kareena Kapoor Khan has come back with the second season of her radio show and her most recent guest was Kalki Koechlin, who made her first public appearance on after announcing her pregnancy. A video of the two interacting midway has come up where Kareena asks Kalki about her baby bump. The latter reveals that she is six months pregnant. Clearly awestruck, Kareena tells her, "At six months I used to look like a cow!".
Read: Kareena Kapoor Awestruck by Kalki Koechlin's Six-month Pregnancy, Says 'I Looked Like A Cow'
Deepika Padukone recently featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar US magazine, where she talked about her work, mental health, and marriage with Ranveer Singh. Deepika was asked why she did not want to live with Ranveer Singh before marriage. She said that not living together until marriage helped them explore each other better.
Read: Deepika Padukone Opens About Why She Did Not Live with Ranveer Singh Before Marriage
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh has addressed the rumours about her and Siddharth Shukla's link up. In a conversation with Devoleena Bhattacharjee on the show, Arti said, "There were reports about my link up with Siddharth Shukla before I came into the house. I got scared when I read it because I am no longer interested in dating and all."
Read: Bigg Boss 13: Are Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh Getting Close Again?
Aamna Sharif has entered Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot as Hina Khan's replacement and people are comparing the two actresses on-screen, as they did earlier with Urvashi Dholakia, who played the Komolika in the show's original run. And now, comparisons between Aamna and Hina has left the latter upset.
Read: Hina Khan Slams People for Comparing Her and New 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Ekta Kapoor Weighs in
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kareena Kapoor Awestruck by Kalki Koechlin's Six-month Pregnancy
- Hina Khan Slams People for Comparing Her and New 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif as Ekta Kapoor Weighs In
- Bigg Boss 13: Are Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh Getting Close Again?
- FASTag Will Soon be Mandatory For Your Car: This is How The Digital Payment Tag Works
- Mercedes-Benz G 350 d Launched at Rs 1.5 Crore in India