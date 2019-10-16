Housefull 4 Stars Say Akshay Kumar is Not Punctual, Kareena Awestruck by Kalki Koechlin's Six-month Pregnancy

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 co-stars Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol put up a video on Twitter claiming that the actor called for an early morning shoot on The Kapil Sharma Show and then himself came late. They added that Akshay being punctual on sets is a myth, and also called him a liar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has come back with the second season of her radio show and her most recent guest was Kalki Koechlin, who made her first public appearance on after announcing her pregnancy. A video of the two interacting midway has come up where Kareena asks Kalki about her baby bump. The latter reveals that she is six months pregnant. Clearly awestruck, Kareena tells her, "At six months I used to look like a cow!".

Deepika Padukone recently featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar US magazine, where she talked about her work, mental health, and marriage with Ranveer Singh. Deepika was asked why she did not want to live with Ranveer Singh before marriage. She said that not living together until marriage helped them explore each other better.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh has addressed the rumours about her and Siddharth Shukla's link up. In a conversation with Devoleena Bhattacharjee on the show, Arti said, "There were reports about my link up with Siddharth Shukla before I came into the house. I got scared when I read it because I am no longer interested in dating and all."

Aamna Sharif has entered Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot as Hina Khan's replacement and people are comparing the two actresses on-screen, as they did earlier with Urvashi Dholakia, who played the Komolika in the show's original run. And now, comparisons between Aamna and Hina has left the latter upset.

