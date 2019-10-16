Take the pledge to vote

Housefull 4's Bhoot Song has Nawazuddin Siddiqui Chanting 'Alia Bhatt' to Exorcise Akshay Kumar

The Bhoot Song shows Nawazuddin trying to exorcise Akshay Kumar by slapping him, and chanting a weird mantra that includes the name of Alia Bhatt.

News18.com

October 16, 2019
Housefull 4's Bhoot Song has Nawazuddin Siddiqui Chanting 'Alia Bhatt' to Exorcise Akshay Kumar
Housefull 4's release is right around the corner and the film's makers is bombarding us with promotional content. One of the casting coupes the comedy film managed in the fourth installment is roping in actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play the role of Ramsey Baba, a tantrik.

Nawaz stars in an elaborate song sequence in a cave which the film's cast members visit, seemingly to rid Akshay Kumar of the 'bhoot' inside him. Titled The Bhoot Song, the track is sung by Mika, written and composed by the film's director Farhad Samji.

The song is truncated by dialogues from other films and TV shows of Nawaz. It stars with a Sacred Games reference when Nawaz says, "Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun ich bhagwan hai" and breaks into a laughter. He goes on to say lines inspired from his 2015 film Manjhi – The Mountain Man. He says, "Tere andar ke bhoot ko jab main todunga nahi, tab tak chhodunga nahi. And I am joking. (I will not leave until I destroy the ghost in you)."

The song shows him trying to exorcise Akshay Kumar by slapping him, throwing ash and chanting a weird mantra that includes the name of Alia Bhatt, adding to the hilariousness of the song. Chunky Panday in his Aakhri Pasta role, Johnny Lever wearing a pink saree and Nawaz in a never-seen-before funny avatar increase the comic quotient of the song.

Besides Akshay, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde are also seen dancing in the spooky yet funny song. Watch it here:

Alia herself seems to be quite amused with the reference to her in the song. She retweeted Akshay's post about the song with heart and laughter emojis.

Housefull 4 will release on October 25. The fourth installment of the comedy franchise is based on the idea of reincarnation. The story spans 600 years, from 1419 to 2019.

