How Abhijeet Khandkekar Celebrated His 36th Birthday

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko fame Abhijeet Khandkekar turned 36 on Thursday, July 7. The actor celebrated this special day with his wife Sukhada Khandkekar by going on a monsoon trip. The actor is treating his fans to adorable pictures and Instagram reels enjoying the monsoons. Though he did not reveal the location we can see from the video they were enjoying a waterfall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhijeet Khandkekar (@abhijeetkhandkekar)

While posting the video, he thanked all his fans for their lovely birthday wishes and said, “I already am blessed with this peace today. To top it off, I am receiving all the lovely Birthday wishes. I am absolutely humbled by all the love and blessings you have showered upon me. Thank you so much!”

Over 2,000 users have liked the video in just a few days and it has received more than 16,000 views. The comments section was flooded with his fan’s birthday wishes.

One of the fans said, “Happy birthday sir gbu keep always shining and enjoy your special day sir.” Another wrote, “Wish you a very happy wala birthday my favourite rockstar Abhi da, a good anchor, a good actor, a good singer, and a good person. I love you from Maziya Priyala Preet Kalena to Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe. Many more to come. Love you! Enjoy your birthday.” One more wished him a birthday and said, “Happy Birthday Dada Your performance in Dharmaveer is absolutely remarkable.”

Talking about his debut, the actor made his first appearance in the series Maziya Priyala Preet Kalena. After that, he acted in the popular TV show Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. Both of his television serials were hits and were much loved by the audience.

