Prominent Kannada actor Ramesh Aravind and filmmaker Akash Srivatsa have teamed up again for the sequel of their popular mystery thriller Shivaji Surathkal. The sequel is titled Shivaji Surathkal-The Mysterious Case of Maayavi-4K. Akash is leaving no stone unturned to make this sequel an even bigger success than the previous one and the latest report proves it. Akash has decided to incorporate a song in the film and it is significant to its theme. According to the reports, the decision of incorporating this musical number in Shivaji Surathkal-The Mysterious Case of Maayavi-4K is extremely interesting. Akash has shared this intriguing story in a conversation with News18 Kannada Digital.

Akash said that music director Judah Sandy zeroed in on what he thought was one of the aptest compositions for the song which they have decided to make a part of this film. Wasting no time, the music director called Akash in the early hours and made him listen to that tune. The Badmaash filmmaker had to travel to Bangalore and was present at Mangalore airport to board a flight. Akash was so impressed with his work that he immediately dropped the plan to travel to Bangalore and headed to Judah’s residence to finalise other aspects of this song.

As of now, the song has been recorded and the duo is now looking for an actress. They have kept the details of the singers associated with this number under wraps. Movie buffs will surely be highly curious to find out more about this number after reading this interesting story associated with it.

In addition to this song, Shivaji Surathkal-The Mysterious Case of Maayavi-4K’s teaser has also grabbed a lot of eyeballs on social media. The teaser shows Ramesh doing everything possible to investigate a tough case. Since the release of the teaser, viewers are waiting for it with bated breath and they feel Akash is not going to disappoint them. Despite being called the copy of the popular novel Murder on the Orient Express, Shivaji Surathkal was a stellar success at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here