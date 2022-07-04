How Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Popularised White Sarees Again

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt has been a huge success and the film has popularised the trend of the white saree. In the movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi was usually in white sarees. During the promotion and interviews, she was papped wearing beautiful white sarees.

On one of the occasions, Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a rich and creamy saree. Her saree had yellow floral designs. She completed her look with a pair of silver jhumkas and a ring. At yet another promotional event, the mom-to-be actress was seen in a Devnaagri organza saree with golden embroidery at the triangular hem and in circular patterns all over.

Her looks and sarees have inspired many and now they have reached all corners of the country.

Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar looked stunning in her latest photoshoot. Sai is wearing a white saree with golden leaf-like borders. Strips of leaf embellishment are all over the saree. In her photoshoot, Sai can be seen striking some poses for the camera. Her kohled eyes, pink lips, and curly hairs complement her traditional look. Check out her shoot pics here.

She captioned the image, “Meanwhile me thinking about MHJ”. Her fans thronged the comment section with positive remarks. One user said, “You are so pretty. My favourite crush.” Another user wrote, “You have the most beautiful, radiant eyes. You are too adorable.”

Another actress, Amruta Khanvilkar, is famous for appearing in Khatro Ke Khiladi and winning season 7 of Nach Baliye. Amruta, in her photoshoot, is seen in a cream white saree and pink quarter blouse. She has worn a V-shaped deep neckline blouse. The dress is paired with green colour royal earrings and red colour bindi and lipstick. She captions the image with the hashtag saree love. Have a look at her image.

