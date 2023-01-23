How Alka Yagnik Met her Husband Neeraj Kapoor in 1986

Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik has created magic over the years with her soulful voice in songs like Bole Chudiyan, Oodhni, Tip Tip Barsa Paani, and Agar Tum Saath Ho, to name a few. From debuting as a singer at the age of 14 to becoming one of the most successful singers of B-town, Alka’s journey to stardom is nothing but impressive. However, it is not without a fair share of sacrifices. Speaking on her fairly lowkey personal life, it has been almost 27 years since the musical maestro has been living in a long-distance marriage with her husband Neeraj Kapoor.

From her accidental meeting with her Shillong-based businessman husband Neeraj Kapoor to the sacrifices she made to pursue singing, let’s take a sneak peek into Alka’s personal life.

Alka’s first chance encounter with Neeraj happened at the Delhi train station in 1986. She, along with her mother, arrived at the National Capital from Kolkata where the nephew of the singer’s mother’s friend, aka Neeraj reached the station to receive them. According to BollywoodShaadis.com, the now husband and wife had completely different first impressions of one another, as revealed by Alka herself.

She said, “He came in his pyjamas and my first impression was what kind of guy would do this! Later he told me that his first impression of me was a very glamorous woman alighting perfectly spruce from a train journey despite the early hours.”

Later both Alka and Neeraj kept in touch. After two years, both the singer and her beloved decided to get married in 1988. That was the same year when Alka’s famous Ek Do Teen song from the movie Tezaab became a blockbuster, earning her numerous accolades. Although the families of the duo were first hesitant toward the union because of their different careers, they complied with the decision later. Alka married the love of her life in February 1989.

While the Tumsa Koi Pyaara singer lived in Mumbai, Neeraj continued to work in Shillong. The same year the couple welcomed their daughter Sayesha, who lived with her mum. Alka’s work commitments forced her to live in Mumbai. While Neeraj visited his wife at occasional intervals, Alka stayed with her businessman-husband in Shillong for one month every year.

Later, certain discrepancies started to creep into Alka and Neeraj’s long-distance marriage. This resulted in the pair living separately for about four to five years, without any contact. However, after some time, the inseparable couple realized that they couldn’t live without one another. They had discussions and reconsidered their marriage, getting back together again.

Proving that their love for each other was stronger than the distances, Alka once said in an interview, “Our marriage can be summed up in the U2 song ‘Can’t live with or without you’. It’s been a difficult marriage to hold on to. But we couldn’t let go of each other.”

Presently, the adorable couple is in living a blissful marital life, although separately. While sometimes Alka visits Shillong to spend some quality time with Neeraj, the latter also keeps dropping in Mumbai to stay with his beloved.

