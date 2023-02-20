Amrita Arora may not have dazzled much on the big screen and her popularity is attributed to her being Malaika Arora’s younger sister. But her wedding was nothing short of a grand celebration, with Bollywood bigwigs in attendance. The bride looked stunning on her big day when she married her businessman beau Shakeel Ladak. Because Amrita’s mother is Christian, her father is Hindu, and her husband is Muslim, the Shankeel Ladak Amrita Arora wedding included customs and ceremonies from all three faiths.

Keeping everything aside, not many know that Amrita had known Shakeel Ladak for a long time because he was the husband of her close friend Nisha Rana. Amrita and Nisha went to the same college and had been friends for years. Nisha and Shakeel divorced in 2006, around the time Amrita was still involved with cricketer Usman Afzaal. What exactly sparked Amrita’s infatuation with Shakeel remains a mystery, but it is most likely a case of a guy coming to the rescue of a damsel in distress. Since Shakeel and Amrita were already acquaintances, perhaps they rekindled their friendship, and by September 2008, the couple was officially in a relationship.

This fact did not sit well with Shakeel’s ex-wife, Nisha, who launched a slew of accusations against Amrita for stealing her husband. Because Nisha and Amrita shared many friends, her allegations spread quickly and reached Joyce Arora, Amrita Arora’s mother. According to reports, Joyce Arora told the media in October 2008 that Nisha’s allegations were unfounded because Nisha had divorced Shakeel in 2006, while Amrita was in a committed relationship with Usman.

Amrita’s mother also stated that Shakeel had shown her the divorce papers and that the divorce was finalized after Shakeel and Nisha reached an agreement. She also revealed that, despite her daughter knowing Nisha since college, they hadn’t spoken in nearly 12 years, and that Amrita met Shakeel for the first time in March 2008. Anyway, it had little effect on Shakeel and Amrita’s relationship, and the couple decided to marry in March 2009, and the Shakeel Ladak Amrita Arora wedding appeared to be a match made in heaven.

