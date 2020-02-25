How Anil, Janhvi, Sanjay Kapoor and Family Remembered Sridevi on Her 2nd Death Anniversary

Legendary actor Sridevi’s sudden demise had taken everyone by surprise. Amid news of her jaw-dropping looks while attending nephew’s Mohit Marwah’s wedding, it was reported that the Mr. India actress was no more.

It has been two years since the English Vinglish lead died of cardiac arrest in a hotel room in Dubai but the massive chasm that she left behind is hard to be filled.

The Chandni star died at 54, after having returned to the big screen with English Vinglish and Mom. The versatile actor was also a talented dancer and closely knit with her family.

The Kapoor-clan, including her daughter, Janhvi took to social media to remember the Nagina actress on her second death anniversary on February 24 (Monday).

Janhvi, the eldest daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, was busy shooting for her debut film Dhadak while Sridevi attended the wedding in Dubai. Janhvi regularly remembers her mother by posting pictures of her. Yesterday, she shared a black and white photo from her childhood and wrote, “miss you every day”.

Anil Kapoor has done several of his career-best films with Sridevi. He penned down a note for his Ladla co-star on his Instagram account.

Anil’s wife and designer Sunita Kapoor also remembered the Judaai actor and shared a picture of them together, captioning it with heart emojis.

Sonam Kapoor also shared an Instagram story of her with the Lamhe star. She went on to share her father’s post along with a throwback picture posted by her aunt Maheep Kapoor.

Maheep, the wife of Sanjay Kapoor, shared multiple pictures of the actor with a heart emoji.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor also posted an endearing pic with Sridevi.

Hailed as the first female superstar of Bollywood, Sridevi had worked in more than 300 movies throughout her career.

