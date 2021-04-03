Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan's Reaction to 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Offer

The Marvel Phase 4 series The Falcon and the Winter Series has managed to win the audience’s approval with its high-octane action, stunning visuals and compelling story-line. After the stirring end of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson aka The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) are now teaming up in a globe-trotting thriller that will keep Marvel fans and first-time viewers at the edge of their seats.

Speaking about the first time he heard about doing a series featuring Falcon and Winter Soldier, actor Anthony Mackie said, “I was surprised—and confused because we hadn’t done any series before. It was jarring because I didn’t know what to expect. As it came together and as I started reading the scripts, I was very happy with what they were able to put together with the characters and the storylines. I feel like they gave me the best product they could to do the best work I could.”

Explaining why he was both excited and hesitant when he first heard about the series, actor Sebastian Stan said, “I was really excited, obviously, because it felt new in the sense that we were really going to get a chance to explore these characters in ways we haven’t seen before. And that was exciting. I think I was also a little bit hesitant, too, you can’t really ignore everything that’s happened in the past ten years. The tricky part was finding the organic pieces—if we’re going take them in a different direction, how do we do it in a way that shows growth but honors the history?”

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, the six-episode series also stars Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, Daniel Brühl as Zemo, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker. New episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release every Friday on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and additionally in English on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.