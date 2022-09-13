How Anupama Fame Madalsa Sharma, Who Didn't Want to Act, Became The Face of Indian TV

TV and film actress Madalsa Sharma has become a popular face with the Star Plus show Anupamaa wherein she plays Kavya Shah. Although the actress has captivated the hearts of the audience with her performance, did you know that Madalsa had no intentions of being an actress in the first place? Madalsa was born into a family connected to the entertainment business. She was born to writer-director Subhash Sharma and actress Sheela David Sharma. And yet, she wanted an academic career for herself as the entertainment business did not lure her. It was by pure chance and at the insistence of family and friends that she got into acting.

Talking about Madalsa’s academic qualifications, she was educated at the Marble Arch school, Mumbai where she passed Class 12. This was followed by admission to Mithibai College, Mumbai, from where she obtained a BA in English Literature.

Later in life, when she finally decided to pursue a career in acting, she attended the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute and did a course in acting. To further enhance her chance at being an entertainer, she also took dancing lessons from Ganesh Acharya and Shiamak Davar.

Madalsa made her screen debut in 2009 with the Telugu film Fitting Master. She then appeared occasionally in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, as well as Punjabi films but her breakthrough role that gave her instant popularity, was when in 2020 she took on the role of Kavya Shah in Anupamaa. The show has made her a known face across the country. Cashing in on the popularity of the show, Madalsa often shares related reels with her co-star from the show Sudhanshu Pandey.

Madalsa is married to Mimoh Chakroborty, son of Bollywood star Mithun Chakroborty.

