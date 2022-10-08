How Anupama Gowda Is Acing Her Bigg Boss Kannada Appearances

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has already hit your television screens and is receiving so much love from fans. The show airs on Colors Kannada as well on the OTT platform, Voot. And the best part about the show is, it is hosted by none other than Kiccha Sudeep.

Kannada television actress Anupama Gowda is also seen in this season of Bigg Boss and fans are loving her personality. Recently, her Instagram showed a sneak peek of the Bigg Boss house playing the task. While sharing the pictures, the caption read, “Tasks are about personality in Bigg Boss and she always makes us proud with it.” Anupama was seen feeding her co-contestants while her teammates were performing the task.

The actress looked the prettiest in her ethnic ensemble as she chose to wear a backless floral Anarkali. The suit had full sleeves that made her look even more beautiful. Showing off her clear mantra of “less is more” she went for minimal accessories and neutral makeup. Her outfit was from the lotus label. Bengaluru.

Before this, she posted another picture of a yellow saree with a contrasting purple blouse. Can we please take a moment and appreciate her gajra? Absolutely, yes. Loving the entire ensemble’s vibe. Again, she went for her minimal aesthetic and opted for a pair of Jhumka and sorted.

