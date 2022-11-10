How Anurag Kashyap Confused His Actors While Shooting For Ugly

Anurag Kashyap has carved a niche for himself with his hard-hitting films, filled with realism. He is known to have a very unique filmmaking approach; and actors who have worked with him often reiterate the same, speaking about how he makes changes to the script at the last moment or sometimes does not even reveal the script to his actors beforehand — so that their scenes look natural.

Recently, Kashyap himself spoke about his approach towards the direction in an interview with IMDb India. He cited an example of his 2013 film Ugly, which, despite not being a commercial success, has developed a cult following since its release. In the interaction, Anurag said that while shooting for the scene — where actor Rahul Bhat reports his missing daughter to the police — he gave three different briefs to the three actors involved, the other two being Vineet Kumar Singh and Girish Kulkarni. Realising that Rahul and Vineet were over-prepared for the scene, Anurag decided to throw them an unexpected googly.

Girish was the only one who read the script, but Anurag had not shared it with the other two. The Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker then gave three very different briefs to all three actors and did not allow them to interact before filming the scene.

He further said, “We just went into the scene. And when we went into the scene. Everybody followed the separate brief that was given to them and they had not talked to each other. That scene was 14 mins. It could have gone for longer. But I was laughing so hard. I fell on the floor laughing.”

They also shot the scene from a couple of other perspectives; but according to Anurag, the initial 14-minute take is arguably the funniest of them all.

