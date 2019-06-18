How Avengers Endgame Continued Marvel Sequels' Winning Streak at the Box Office

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is unique in terms of having sequels that have always outperformed their predecessors. Barring Iron Man 2 and Avengers: Age of Ultron, every other Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel has earned more domestically, overseas as well as worldwide than its immediate predecessor, which is a rare feat for two-tier franchises in Hollywood.

Age of Ultron earned less domestically than The Avengers, but the earned more overseas, leading to a slightly smaller ($1.405 billion) worldwide number compared to The Avengers ($1.519 billion). In case of Iron Man, the sequel earned less domestically, but made more money worldwide, said Forbes.

The Thor trilogy went from $181 million domestic and $449 million worldwide in 2011 to $206 million/$644 million in 2017 and $315 million/$854 million in 2017. The Captain America trilogy went from $176 million/$371 million in 2011 to $259 million/$714 million in 2014 to $408 million/$1.155 billion in 2016.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 earned $389 million domestic and $869 million worldwide, 17% more than the the original that had earned $333 million/$773 million in 2014. Ant-Man and the Wasp made $215 million/$621 million three years after Ant-Man's $181 million/$519 million gross in 2015, taking a 20% jump. These percentages, even though they indicate an increase, are small jumps in the Marvel Universe.

Although, in case of the Avengers quadrilogy, Age of Ultron earned 7.5% less than The Avengers worldwide, Infinity War earned 48% more than Age of Ultron domestically. The franchise went from $623 million/$1.519 billion in 2012 to $459 million/$1.405 billion in 2015 to $679 million/$2.048 billion in 2018 to (currently) $831 million/$2.743 billion in 2019.

The Avengers franchise is also uniquely positioned among quadrilogies. There have been only 15 "part four" movies that have out-earned the respective "part three" installments in unadjusted North American grosses. Many franchises start to wind down after the first three films (Batman & Robin, Saw IV) or try to reboot themselves with a fourth movie well past the expiration date (Men in Black International, Scream 4).

As of now, Avengers: Endgame is slated to end up with around $840 million domestic, a 24% increase from Infinity War's $679 million earning. Among the part four installments, Endgame will be behind only Thunderball (+24% from Goldfinger's $52 million total) and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (+43% from Star Trek III: The Search For Spock's $76.47 million gross).

The jump is proof of what makes the MCU unique among the various Hollywood franchises, because the interest for a sequel remains no matter how good or bad the last movie's plot was. It remains to be seen if Spider-Man: Far from Home can keep this winning streak alive.

