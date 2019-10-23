How Bala Helped Yami Gautam Rediscover Herself as an Actor

Actress Yami Gautam says her upcoming film Bala is an entertainer that requires each of its actors to relearn and rediscover herself or himself.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actress will be seen playing a TikTok star named Pari in Bala, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

"Some films are a complete package and this is that movie. It's an entertainer that requires each of its actors to relearn and rediscover themselves. There are multiple socially relevant themes and none of it compromises on the laughter quotient promised. This is what quality movies are about and each young actor in today's time finds themselves naturally attracted to such stories these days. I hope we are showered with love from fans and audiences," she said.

Bala, which narrates the plight of a young man who suffers from premature balding, is scheduled to release on November 7.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.