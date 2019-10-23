How Bala Helped Yami Gautam Rediscover Herself as an Actor
Bala, which narrates the plight of a young man who suffers from premature balding, is scheduled to release on November 7.
Yami Gautam. (Image: Instagram)
Actress Yami Gautam says her upcoming film Bala is an entertainer that requires each of its actors to relearn and rediscover herself or himself.
The Uri: The Surgical Strike actress will be seen playing a TikTok star named Pari in Bala, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana.
View this post on Instagram
Main hun Pari. Poori ki poori drama se bhari. Miliye mujhse, jald hi.😉 #BalaTrailer out soon! . . . #DineshVijan @amarkaushik @ayushmannk @bhumipednekar @saurabhshuklafilms #JaavedJaaferi #SeemaPahwa @nowitsabhi @sachinjigar @sonymusicindia @officialjiocinema @officialjiostudios
"Some films are a complete package and this is that movie. It's an entertainer that requires each of its actors to relearn and rediscover themselves. There are multiple socially relevant themes and none of it compromises on the laughter quotient promised. This is what quality movies are about and each young actor in today's time finds themselves naturally attracted to such stories these days. I hope we are showered with love from fans and audiences," she said.
