Bigg Boss fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary leaves no chance to impress her fans. Be it her strong and vocal personality or her stunning outfits, she knows how to slay. So far in the show, Priyanka has won the hearts of the audience. Even host Salman Khan said that she has the brightest future among all the BB contestants. But stardom does not come in a day; it is a result of blood, sweat, and tears. Lately, in Bigg Boss, Priyanka Choudhary shared her struggle with co-star Tina Dutta.

In the conversation, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary revealed that she started her career with anchoring and soon grabbed some opportunities in Punjabi cinema and songs. She migrated to Mumbai and gave various auditions. Luckily, she received various shows in Colors and Star Plus with supporting roles like Parineetii and Gathbandan. But her desire to act as a female lead remained incomplete. She revealed that she was rejected by many directors and producers because she was too thin. Before Udariyaa happened her life was stagnant and she received no offers. Hence, she thought about learning makeup and planned her life as a makeup artist.

The Udariyaa actress revealed that she uploaded various makeup tutorials and one such video was liked by the director of Udariyaa. And this is how she landed her dream role as a female lead. Priyanka has shown gratitude to Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey for casting her in the show. Isn’t it inspiring? Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has increased her fandom ever since she entered the reality show and has been one of the most talked about contestants.

Various celebrities both from small to big screen are supporting Priyanka for her Dabangg personality. She is praised widely for handling and arguing with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur, Sumbul Khan, and MC Stan without anybody’s support. Moreover, it is said that Salman Khan will offer her a movie and Ekta Kapoor may call up her for Naagin- 7.

