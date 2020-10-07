'How Can You Compare Mahabharat and Kapil Sharma Show?' Mukesh Khanna Hits Back at Ganjendra Chauhan

Former co-actors Mukesh Khanna and Gajendra Chauhan have been at loggerheads ever since the former called The Kapil Sharma Show 'vulgar' and said he would never appear on the show. Slamming Khanna for his remarks about the popular comedy show, Chauhan retorted saying Arjun in the epic mythology show also cross-dressed as a woman and questioned why Khanna didn't leave it.

Now, hitting back at Chauhan, Mukesh shared a video on Instagram. Calling his co-star ignorant, and under the illusion that he wasn't invited to the comedy show, he said apparently Chahuhan is under the impression that the mythology show was popular because of him.

Clarifying the cross-dressing point that was raised by the Mahabharat actor, Khanna stated he doesn't have a problem with men dressing as a woman. In his video, he says in Hindi, "In the Mahabharata, Arjuna was dancing as a warrior. Urvashi had a curse on her, she was unknown and she was teaching dance to Princess Uttara. And here, in the Kapil show, men wear a woman's dress and say obscene things. How can you compare the two?"

It all started after BR Chopra's television adaptation of the Hindu epic Mahabharata came on The Kapil Sharma Show. While the guests included Nitish Bharadwaj, Gajendra Chauhan, Puneet Issar, Gufi Paintal and Arjun Firoz Khan who portrayed the characters of Lord Krishna, Yudhishthir, Duryodhan, Shakuni and Arjuna, respectively, Mukesh Khanna who essayed the role of Bheeshma gave it a miss.