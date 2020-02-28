How Can Your Claim on Mr India be More Than Mine, Says Javed Akhtar to Shekhar Kapur

Mr India 2 saw the spotlight turned on it yet again as Javed Akhtar, the writer of Mr India (1987) alongside Salim Khan, criticised Shekhar Kapoor for his stance against the makers of the remake.

Actress Sonam Kapoor, daughter of Anil Kapoor, and filmmaker Shehkar Kapur, who is known for helming the iconic film Mr India, had earlier expressed their disappointment over the news of a remake of the movie by director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Shekhar had also hinted that he may take a legal action against the makers of the remake, citing creative rights.

Shekhar had said in his tweet earlier, "The argument on a remake of Mr India is not that no one took permission from me or even bothered to tell me. The question is. If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director’s very successful work, does the director have no creative rights over what he/she created?"

Taking a jibe at Shekhar's claims over creative rights of Mr India, Javed hinted that the former had not respected the writers' creative rights at the time of making the film. Javed had earlier said that Shekhar had "disregarded the bound script of Mr India" that he and Salim had given to producer Boney Kapoor and him and now he added that the creative claim over Mr India is his first and then Shekhar's.

Javed wrote in his tweet, "Shekhar saheb the story the situations, the scenes, the characters, the dialogue, the lyrics even the title none of these were yours. I gave it all to you. Yes you execute it very well but how can your claim on the film be more than mine. It wasn’t you idea. It wasn’t your dream."

