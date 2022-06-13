How Chiranjeevi’s Wife Played a Major Role in Making His Career Successful

Chiranjeevi is one of the finest actors in the south film industry. The Megastar has achieved superstardom through his terrific acting skills. The 66-year-old actor is known for his versatility and imposing screen presence.

Chiranjeevi has cultivated a large fanbase by delivering blockbusters like Rudra Veena, Magadheera and Tagore. It is said that behind every successful man there is a woman. In Chiranjeevi’s life, that woman is his wife Surekha.

Chiranjeevi tied the knot with Surekha in 1980. Surekha is the daughter of the legendary Tollywood actor, Allu Ramalingaiah. Chiranjeevi and Surekha have three children — Ram Charan, Sreeja and Sushmitha. Ram Charan has followed in his father’s footsteps to become a leading actor.

Chiranjeevi shares a great equation with his wife and their relationship has grown from strength to strength. In fact, the Annayya star has publicly acknowledged that Surekha is the main reason for his success. Surekha also played a major role in fostering healthy family relationships.

Apart from being an excellent actor, Chiranjeevi is also a great husband. The veteran actor often shares adorable pictures of the couple on social media. Recently, Chiranjeevi shared this heart-warming picture from his holiday on Instagram. Chiranjeevi captioned the picture, “First international travel since the pandemic! About to take off to USA & Europe for a brief holiday with Surekha after a long time. See you all soon!”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela)



On the work front, Chiranjeevi last starred in Koratala Siva’s Acharya. The film received average reviews from the critics and bombed at the box office. Acharya boasted of a stellar star cast, which included Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood. Acharya’s premise revolved around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who fights against systemic corruption in the Endowments Department.

