How Christopher Nolan Responded to Plagiarism Complaint by Bike Company Over Tenet Logo

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, whose multi-starrer Tenet is awaiting worldwidesrelease, had gracefully offered to change the logo of his film after he learnt that it was similar to an American bike company of the same name.

The bike company Tenet’s owner Tyler Deschaine had taken to Instagram in 2019, expressing his concern that people would think they had copied the logo from Nolan, whereas the company had been around for many years. Nolan had then sent Deschaine a mail explaining that it was a coincidence, however, he was ready to change the logo if the businessman wanted.

“I guess lightning can strike twice, and obviously I understand that you would not want anyone thinking that you had been inspired by our movie’s title treatment. Feel free to quote me in shooting such misunderstandings down. I love our logo so I hope you won’t feel this is necessary, but if you like, I can stop using it since it seems you went public with yours first,” Nolan wrote in the mail.

Deschaine then took to Instagram to update the previous copy and said that since the inception of the post, Warner Bros and Christopher Nolan had reached out to them. The company also shared the email on their website.

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh, Clemence Poesy, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and Himesh Patel in pivotal roles. The film deals with the concept of time-bending.