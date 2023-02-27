Danny Denzongpa, the staple baddie of the 80s Hindi films, has done more than 200 movies in his career. Born on February 25, 1948, the actor recently turned 75. Danny is known for several roles that he skillfully portrayed in the 1980s and 90s. Danny was recently seen in the film Unchai with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Amitabh Bachchan. While people have often loved to see the chemistry between Danny and Amitabh on the big screen, not many are aware that Danny shot to fame because of Amitabh.

Danny himself revealed how he became a Bollywood superstar in an interview with Wild Films India. Danny talked about his turning point in Bollywood when he got a chance to meet BR Chopra. Chopra asked Danny to visit him if he decided to go to Mumbai for acting. Danny followed the advice and went to meet the director when he travelled to Mumbai after completing his degree.

Chopra was in the process of casting for his film Dhundh during those days and he chose Danny to be an inspector in the film. But Danny wanted to play a negative role in the film as he was attracted to it after reading the script. However, he wasn’t given the role as Amitabh Bachchan had already been cast for it. But a few days later, Amitabh left the film as his movie Anand became a huge hit. This made the role vacant again and this time around Danny did not delay his arrival. The actor revealed that Shatrughan Sinha had almost gotten the negative role but he did not show up on the sets of the film on time due to which Danny finally got what he wished for.

The negative role in Dhundh made Danny an overnight superstar. People loved his on-screen presence in the negative role and he became a popular choice for negative roles in Bollywood. In fact, Ramesh Sippy’s first choice for Gabbar Singh was Danny. But since Danny rejected the role, it went to Amjad Khan, who knocked it out of the park with his performance.

