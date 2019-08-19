How Dare Someone Constantly Make Us Soft Targets: Karan Johar Reacts Angrily to Drug Party Claims

Karan Johar has reacted strongly to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa's claims that Bollywood celebrities, including Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were "proudly flaunting their drugged state" at the filmmaker's house party.

In a candid interaction with Rajeev Masand, Johar has dismissed the allegations made by Sirsa as "baseless" and "ridiculous".

"Apparently, a shadow of light is perceived to be some kind of powder. In my house, there were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week from work and were having a good time and I took that video with all the earnestness. Would I be putting out a video if there was anything happening at all? I'm not stupid," Johar said.

"I don't react very well to these baseless accusations because that's what they were, baseless. It was a happy social gathering where friends were sitting and having a good time. There was nothing else going on. It's ridiculous that somebody can just start spotting things like this."

The director-producer categorically denied the claims that there was powder on the floor and added, "Who does these kinds of things? We are all very committed professionals. This is absolutely ridiculous and the reason I did not put it out because I am like why do I need to justify a house party that was a casual get together of good friends who had really good conversational time.... 'How dare that be grabbed away from us? How dare someone constantly make us soft targets?'"

On August 1, the Punjab MLA tweeted a video, first posted by Johar on his official Instagram page, wherein actors Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Vicky Kaushal could be seen partying together.

Sharing the clip, Sirsa wrote, “Udta Bollywood. Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!!”

Sirsa also urged Commissioner of Police, Mumbai to file an FIR against the actors under the Narcotics Act.

I have requested @CPMumbaiPolice to register FIR against the Bollywood Stars in the video flaunting their drug party...under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985The party was uploaded by @karanjohar himself on July 28th, 2019@ANI @htTweets @republic @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/nNRH6i9yfn — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 1, 2019

