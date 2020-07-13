'How Dare You?' Richa Chadha Slams Troll Who Questioned Her Silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Actress Richa Chadha has hit out at a troll who questioned her "silence" on Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide.

The social media user left a comment on the actress’ post that read, “Why are you people so silent about seeking justice for Sushant? Had you all kept so silent if it had occurred with you?” (sic)

The comment did not go down well with the Masaan actress, who lashed out at the troll in a fiery post.

She wrote, “Exactly how are we ‘keeping quiet’? How dare you suggest that? You know that the police are investigating the matter, and everyone is cooperating by providing statements and clues. Trolls like you ignore the role of mental health in this scenario, going after his real friends, harassing them... for what? And you call yourself a doctor? What if someone kills themselves because of trolls like you? Should you be booked for abatement to suicide?”

On hearing the news of Sushant’s passing away on June 14, Richa had shared a heartfelt post for the Kedarnath star. Sharing a happy throwback picture with him, she wrote, “Whatever caused you this unendurable pain, am sorry.”

As far as the investigations into the actor’s suicide goes, the Mumbai police have so far recorded statements of over 35 people including Sushant's family members, friends, and industry people like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mukesh Chhabra and Sanjana Sanghi.