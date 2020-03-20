How Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Are Keeping Fans Entertained During Coronavirus Self-Quarantine

Bollywood may have come to a complete standstill as movies, web series and awards shows are postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, but that hasn't stopped our favourite entertainers from doing what they do best.

And chief among them are Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The two are keeping spirits up by sharing ideas about how they are making the best use of their time at home.

Deepika shared a boomerang video on her Instagram Story late Thursday night, wherein she was having chocolates with Ranveer. The actress also added a 'cheers' sticker to the video.

While Ranveer posted an uber cool image of him, alongside a caption that read "Homie say, stay home."

Deepika has also started a series of pictures from her productivity at home in the times of Covid-19, keeping her fans entertained. She earlier gave a sneak-peek into her wardrobe cleaning session, which was recently followed by a picture from her self-care routine. She promises to come up with many more ideas in the coming days.

Ranveer Singh has also been sharing inside glimpses into how he's chilling at home, via a series of pictures. In one of the monochrome pictures, he is seen lying on the couch. He captioned it as, "Laid back lyfe." He also shared a throwback picture of him with his sister where they are both seen lying down on a bed at home and chilling.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika's upcoming film '83 has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Ranveer took to Instagram to issue a statement about the same.

"83 is not just our film but the entire nation’s film. But the health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care. We shall be back soon!" he wrote.