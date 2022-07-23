How Deepika Padukone Reacted to Husband Ranveer Singh's Super Nude Photoshoot

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh took the internet by storm on Friday when he shared his racy photos from his latest photoshoot. The actor ditched his clothes and went totally nude for the shoot. He sent the internet into a frenzy as he stripped down in the super naked photoshoot.

Now, Deepika Padukone, who is married to Ranveer, has reacted to her hubby’s viral shoot for Paper magazine. A source close to India Today, informed that, Deepika was blown away by Ranveer’s pics. Reportedly, she was in loop on this entire shoot from the very start and she absolutely loved the concept. Deepika had seen the images before they hit the internet. “Deepika has always supported Ranveer and has been his biggest champion. So when it came to doing something totally different, she didn’t flinch,” the source added.

In his photoshoot, Ranveer paid tribute to legendary actor Burt Reynolds, who was considered a sex symbol and an icon of American pop culture. In one of the pictures, shot for Paper magazine, Ranveer can be seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynolds’ famous photograph.

Ranveer while talking to the magazine expressed how he feels about fashion and nakedness. “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn fucking naked. You can see my fucking soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a shit. It’s just that they get uncomfortable,” he told Paper magazine.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was recently seen in Netflix’s special ‘Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls’. He went on quite an adventure into the wild with Bear Grylls, from braving harsh terrain to walking into a Siberian forest in search of a rare flower being chased by a bear to rappelling down a mountain

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here