How Did Disha Patani Address Jackie Shroff on 'Radhe' Set? He Reveals

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are one of those Bollywood celeb pairs whose dating rumours have been floating for a long time. Now, Disha is playing the on-screen sister of her rumoured boyfriend’s father in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Ahead of the release of Radhe Jackie Shroff was asked how Disha used to address him on the set -‘sir/Jackie uncle/anything else?’

Replying to Etimes, Shroff answered, “Well, most often, nobody addresses by name. Like when two people are together, they don’t keep saying each other’s name. There’s nothing to be said. But as far as I remember, I think she called me ‘sir’ on the few occasions that she addressed me. Uncle bahut alag sa lagta hai. Main aapke baap ka bhai kaise ho sakta? (Uncle sounds weird. It means I am that person’s father’s brother, how is that possible?) Dono ke parivaar alag hain (Both come from different families)."

Tiger and Disha keep on making appearances on each other’s social media handles, though they have never confirmed their relationship status.

Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to release on May 13. The film also features Randeep Hooda as the antagonist.

