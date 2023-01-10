How Dipika Kakar Hit Back at Criticism On Her Inter-Faith Marriage With Shoaib Ibrahim

Television actress Dipika Kakar has garnered a massive fan-following after her stellar performances in various shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The diva was propelled to fame with her role as Simar Bhardwaj in the popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka. Apart from work, her personal life has also been under the radar.

Dipika was earlier married to Raunak Samson, but they divorced later and she tied the knot with her co-actor Shoaib Ibrahim. There was a lot of ruckus over this for various reasons, and Dipika was trolled severely as well for marrying Shoaib. But she handles all these criticisms very well. Keep reading this space to know how Dipika has bravely faced criticism and trolls regarding her personal life.

Dipika tied the knot with pilot Raunak in 2011, but the marriage didn’t last long. The Mary Moo Cow actress separated from Raunak in 2015. According to reports, both were facing compatibility issues, which resulted in divorce.

The Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi actress would have surely felt devastated but soon, she found companionship in her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib. Their friendship culminated in love, even after he left the show. Soon, they got closer and finally got married in a private ceremony, which was held in Shoaib’s hometown, Bhopal. Dipika and Shoaib were every bit happy with their inter-faith marriage. But the same couldn’t be said for some social media users, who started trolling the diva for this reason. They criticised her for converting to Islam and changing her name from Dipika to Faiza.

These negative comments could not pose any obstacle for the Qayamat Ki Raat actress. Dipika boldly accepted that she has converted to Islam. In an interview with a portal, she said, “Joh sach hai woh hai… It’s true I have done it, but why and when I have done it, I don’t think it needs to be talked about”.

Read all the Latest Movies News here