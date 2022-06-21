How Director Nelson Dilipkumar Lost a Chance to Make Bollywood Debut Because of Beast

Director Nelson Dilipkumar, who is best known for directing the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Beast, reportedly lost an opportunity to make his Bollywood debut. Nelson debuted in the Tamil industry with the black comedy Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara in the lead role. The movie was a runaway success with Nelson’s debut receiving unanimous praise and acclaim from all quarters. He followed it up with Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan which also did well.

Recently, Kolamaavu Kokila has been remade in Hindi with the title Good Luck Jerry with Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, alongside other actors like Deepak Dobriyal and Mita Vashisht. The film has been directed by Siddharth Sengupta.

However, according to reports, the producers initially wanted the director of the original, Nelson, to direct the Hindi remake too. Good Luck Jerry was offered to Nelson and although he wanted to helm it, his dates clashed with that of Vijay’s Beast. He had to ultimately let go of the opportunity of directing his first Hindi film in favour of Beast. However, Beast eventually did not recreate the success of his previous films and received mixed reviews.

Good Luck Jerry is scheduled to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 29. Janhvi Kapoor recently made news for her ravishing blue-coloured co-ord outfit while promoting the film. Meanwhile, Nelson is now busy with Rajnikanth’s 169th film, expected to be titled, Jailer.

New reports have surfaced that Nelson is attempting to create a shared cinematic universe, the way Lokesh created with Kaithi and Vikram. Already characters from his Doctor, Mahaali and Killi appeared in Beast and it is said that the trend would continue in his new movie too. Jailer is produced by Sun Pictures with Anirudh scoring the music and so far Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar has confirmed that he has been approached for a pivotal role.

