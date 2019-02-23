English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'How Do We Ban the Already Banned? Industry Hasn't Been Working With Pakistani Artistes Since Uri Attack'
Actor and CINTAA General Secretary Sushant Singh believes that the government needs to take some hard decisions and solid steps to isolate Pakistan.
File photo of general secretary of the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) Sushant Singh.
Loading...
Actor Sushant Singh, General Secretary of the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), feels the government needs to take some hard decisions and solid steps to isolate Pakistan rather than simply look towards the Indian entertainment industry for a ban.
Sushant said: "How do we ban the already banned? No, the first reaction is we shouldn't allow Pakistani artistes to work in India. Please wake up and look around, the film industry has not been working with Pakistani artistes since the Uri attack.
"Post the Uri attack (in 2016), producers and the Federation (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) had banned Pakistani artistes. Did the government take any official stand? No."
He questioned why all economic relations are not broken with Pakistan and enough pressure put on the country "to act against terrorists operating from their soil?"
"No action whatsoever," he asserted, also calling for a ban on cricket matches between the two countries.
"India-Pakistan matches happened, nobody protested. Rather, they cheered. Our soldiers kept getting killed in Kashmir and on the border. Did we put any international and economic pressure on Pakistan? Any sanctions? Zilch. Now the government wakes up and withdraws the Most Favoured Nation status of Pakistan, after 40 soldiers are killed in a cowardly attack.
"The most important question should be, how did this catastrophic intelligence failure and security lapse happen? Not whether Pakistani artistes are working in India."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Sushant said: "How do we ban the already banned? No, the first reaction is we shouldn't allow Pakistani artistes to work in India. Please wake up and look around, the film industry has not been working with Pakistani artistes since the Uri attack.
"Post the Uri attack (in 2016), producers and the Federation (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) had banned Pakistani artistes. Did the government take any official stand? No."
He questioned why all economic relations are not broken with Pakistan and enough pressure put on the country "to act against terrorists operating from their soil?"
"No action whatsoever," he asserted, also calling for a ban on cricket matches between the two countries.
"India-Pakistan matches happened, nobody protested. Rather, they cheered. Our soldiers kept getting killed in Kashmir and on the border. Did we put any international and economic pressure on Pakistan? Any sanctions? Zilch. Now the government wakes up and withdraws the Most Favoured Nation status of Pakistan, after 40 soldiers are killed in a cowardly attack.
"The most important question should be, how did this catastrophic intelligence failure and security lapse happen? Not whether Pakistani artistes are working in India."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reunite for a Love Story, 19 Years After 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'
- Tough Calls Have to be Taken at Some Point: Vidya Balan on Banning Pakistani Artistes
- Navjot Singh Sidhu Banned from Entering Mumbai’s Film City for His Comments on Pulwama Attack
- TRAI Directs Broadcasters as Well as Cable TV And DTH Operators on Channel Genres And Listing
- Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon's House Catches Fire
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results