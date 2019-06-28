How Does ‘Spider-Man’ Drink Water? Tom Holland Reveals How He Stayed Hydrated During 'Far From Home' Shoot

Tom Holland has revealed the ingenious methods that helped him stay hydrated and munch on snacks during the shooting of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“It’s an interesting contraption to say the least,” the 23-year-old actor told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview, explaining that he had to push a straw through the eyehole of his Spider-Man costume all the way down to his mouth.

“Basically, my eyes in my mask, they clip off, they come off, because they’re glass, and obviously the suit is fabric, and they need to clip in,” the actor further explained, according to People magazine. “And what I can do is I can take my left one out, and there’s a little, like, thing that I pull out, and then I put a tube, a squeezy tube, down into my mouth, and then I can drink from a bottle.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe star said he found another hack that allowed him to have snacks .

“But what I found out now is if I push the mask forward, I can now squeeze like gum and stuff, down the eye hole,” he added. “I’ve had a KitKat in the suit now.”

Speaking to IGN, Holland said earlier this week that wearing the black and red suit is “like wearing a work of art.”

“It looks so realistic that it feels like you should be able to climb walls, and you should be able to shoot webs. And the way that it’s made is an homage to the Godfather of the MCU,” he said in an apparent reference to Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

In another recent interview, Holland told Seth Meyers that he would he has the most difficult Marvel superhero suit to wear,“Because I have no skin showing,” Holland said. “I’m straight up head-to-toe in lycra. I can’t even use my phone. And I’m 23, like, I use my phone a lot!”

“I’ve become so good at liking pictures with my nose,” he added.

Follow @News18Movies for more