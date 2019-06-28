Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

How Does ‘Spider-Man’ Drink Water? Tom Holland Reveals How He Stayed Hydrated During 'Far From Home' Shoot

The Marvel Cinematic Universe star revealed that he had to push a straw through the eyehole of his Spider-Man costume all the way down to his mouth to stay hydrated.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 28, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
How Does ‘Spider-Man’ Drink Water? Tom Holland Reveals How He Stayed Hydrated During 'Far From Home' Shoot
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...

Tom Holland has revealed the ingenious methods that helped him stay hydrated and munch on snacks during the shooting of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“It’s an interesting contraption to say the least,” the 23-year-old actor told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview, explaining that he had to push a straw through the eyehole of his Spider-Man costume all the way down to his mouth.

“Basically, my eyes in my mask, they clip off, they come off, because they’re glass, and obviously the suit is fabric, and they need to clip in,” the actor further explained, according to People magazine. “And what I can do is I can take my left one out, and there’s a little, like, thing that I pull out, and then I put a tube, a squeezy tube, down into my mouth, and then I can drink from a bottle.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe star said he found another hack that allowed him to have snacks .

“But what I found out now is if I push the mask forward, I can now squeeze like gum and stuff, down the eye hole,” he added. “I’ve had a KitKat in the suit now.”

Speaking to IGN, Holland said earlier this week that wearing the black and red suit is “like wearing a work of art.”

“It looks so realistic that it feels like you should be able to climb walls, and you should be able to shoot webs. And the way that it’s made is an homage to the Godfather of the MCU,” he said in an apparent reference to Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

In another recent interview, Holland told Seth Meyers that he would he has the most difficult Marvel superhero suit to wear,“Because I have no skin showing,” Holland said. “I’m straight up head-to-toe in lycra. I can’t even use my phone. And I’m 23, like, I use my phone a lot!”

“I’ve become so good at liking pictures with my nose,” he added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram