How Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova Changes MCU's Future After Black Widow

This story contains major spoilers for Black Widow movie which has not yet released in India.

Scarlett Johansson’s solo outing as Russian agent and avenger Black Widow has released internationally after being delayed for over a year due to the pandemic. The reviews online suggest that the movie has been well received by the fans and viewers seem to be particularly impressed with Florence Pugh’s outing as Yelena Belova, who will also be reportedly handed over the Black Widow baton from Johansson.

As per social media reactions, Black Widow is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War which has broken up the Avengers. While some superheroes have been arrested and held captive, Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) has managed to evade and returns back to Budapest where she meets her younger sister Yelena (Florence Pugh). She explains it to Natasha that the Black Widow programme and the Red Room is still operational and Antonia Dreykov (Olga Kurylenko) is controlling the minds and bodies of the Widows to turn them into assassins.

As per social media leaks and foreign publications, in the end credits scene of Black Widow, Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), first introduced in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, arrives at the grave of Natasha Romanoff (suggested that she is killed in Avengers: Endgame) and finds Yelena grieving. Valentina gives Yelena a chance to avenge the death of her sister by showing her the face of the person “responsible" for it. Turns out, Valentina shows Yelana Clint Barton aka Hawkeye’s (Jeremy Renner) picture. The movie ends here opening up the MCU to all sort of possibilities.

Firstly, it is hinted here that Yelena, believed to be the stand-in Black Widow, may appear in the upcoming Hawkeye series for a confrontation with Clint. How things will unfold will be clear once the mini series with Jeremy Renner and Hailey Steinfeld as Kate Bishop premieres later this year.

Secondly, Valentina’s conversation with Yelena suggests that they are working together, which means they have teamed up for a new outfit. This opens up the possibility for a new storyline in the MCU. Many fan theories have suggested that it sets up the Dark Avengers.

Thirdly, Black Widow was to establish Yelena as a major Marvel player going forward, so we expect any Black Widow sequel would feature her.

Finally, even though it has been suggested by Scarlett Johansson that her time in the MCU may be up with the release of Black Widow, there’s always the possibility of mining her character’s dark past for more stories and prequels.

