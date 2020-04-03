How Gal Gadot and Wonder Woman 1984 Team Celebrated Pedro Pascal's Birthday with a Party on Zoom

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has taken to social media to wish Narcos and her Wonder Woman 1984 co-star Pedro Pascal on his 45th birthday.

She logged into her Instagram account to upload an adorable image where we see Gadot on a group video call with her WW 1984 team wishing Pascal on his special day. In front of her gadget piece, a serving of cupcakes is seen adorned with candles on a plate. Also joining in on the fun were co-stars Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and director Patty Jenkins as they celebrated the merry occasion on Zoom.

Along with the photo, she wrote, “Happiest birthday @pascalispunk !! We love you so much! It was definitely a new way to celebrate but even when we’re not together we’re always close at heart! love you (sic).”

Soon after, Pascal replied in the comments segment saying, “Ti adoro, my WONDROUS FRIEND (sic)!”

The post comes a day after Gadot posted a heartfelt birthday wish for her father.

“Today is my dad’s 60th bday.. oh the plans we’ve had... we were all supposed to be together and celebrate your bday in Atlanta between the Red Notice shoots.. How i miss you, missing had never felt so strong, so physical. can’t wait to give you a huge birthday hug. You’re the perfect dad anybody could ask for,” she said.

Gadot was evidently missing dad as she is unable to spend the special day owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Gal Gadot will reprise her iconic character of Wonder Woman in DC movie series’ second instalment. The movie Wonder Woman 1984 is slated for a August 14 release date after witnessing postponement due to the coronavirus spread.

