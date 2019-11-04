How Game of Thrones Inspired Emilia Clarke to Set Up Production House

After working on Game Of Thrones for over nine years, actress Emilia Clarke says she has realized that her biggest luxury in life is time and space.

"I've had the good fortune of being in this incredible show with this incredible character. And, my goodness, if I were to get stereotyped as the mother of dragons, I could ask for worse. It's really quite wonderful," npr.org quoted Clarke as saying.

"But what it's left me with -- after 10 years of seeing that, and being a part of that, and of doing quite big movies in my hiatuses and all of those things -- is a yearning for a different sort of creative ownership," she added.

That's what motivated her to launch her own production house.

She said: "I started my production company about three years ago -- very, very quietly because I didn't want it to go wrong and have it be public knowledge -- and now I've got six or seven things on my slate that I'm writing and producing. And because there is -- I mean, you know, the landscape has changed for young actresses and actors for the sort of roles that are out there."

"I struggle to find them, because the thing that I've learned from being on 10 years in the show is that the biggest luxury in life is time and space. So I wanted to take those two things, which I have very luckily been able to have now, and really consider what my next option is. Because I care about what I'm doing with my time," the actress continued.

Clarke was seen as Daenerys Targaryen aka Mother of Dragons in Game of Thrones, which airs in India on Star World.

She will soon be seen in a romantic comedy titled Last Christmas, in which she essays role of Kate, dresses like an elf and works in a year-round Christmas-ornament shop.

