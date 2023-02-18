How I Met Your Father Actor Suraj Sharma 'Hungry for Work in India', Says 'So Much Opportunity for Storytelling' | Exclusive

Suraj Sharma, who can currently be seen in the second season of the American sitcom How I Met Your Father, is keen on doing more Indian films as ‘we are going through a big change right now.’ The Life of Pi actor joined News18 for an exclusive conversation with his HIMYF co-stars, Francia Raisa and Tom Ainsley, where he also expressed his wish to work with Naseeruddin Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and gave a shoutout to the Netflix series CLASS while talking about the opportunity of storytelling in India.

The actor, who will be seen in Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee’s Gulmohar, has been mostly seen in American sitcoms and films. On being asked whether he looks forward to doing more Indian or Bollywood films, he excitedly answered, “Yes, hundred per cent. All I care about is good stories and good characters with good people. And it doesn’t matter where it is. But obviously, I’m super hungry for work in India, because we’re going through a big change right now, which is fantastic. There’s so much opportunity for storytelling that hasn’t been done before. And a lot of my friends are actually doing it."

He continued, “I hate to plug someone else but look at CLASS on Netflix right now. Six or seven of those people I grew up with, work in the series." Suraj also addressed the stereotypes around Indian characters in International sitcoms and said it has a lot to do with the diversity in the writer’s room. However, the actor maintained that he has not been put into those brackets in his show, How I Met Your Father. “Most of this comes from a lacking perspective in the writers’ room. In that regard, it’s been fantastic. We’ve been strong about it from the beginning and it’s been great. He is just a normal dude in New York and I love it."

Meanwhile, his co-stars Francia and Tom spoke at length about their characters Valentina and Charlie respectively and talked about the bond the ensemble cast shares in real life. Sharing how the actors are with each other behind the camera, Tom said, “We’ve used the word family and we have used the word team quite a lot. Shooting a show like this can be hectic and can be a little bit all over the place. But I feel like we have each other’s back. Sometimes Suraj might have a ton of lines and they might be throwing new material at him and I’ll see somebody going over to him and running lines even though it’s not their job to do that. We realized that the scenes will work better in the show if we all stick together."

Francia, on the other hand, whose character Valentina went through a breakup in the show, left love advice for people following the show. “Live your life. Don’t let your love life overpower what your goals are. Don’t let it identify you. If someone’s not ready for something, just trust what they say. Trust the timing, trust the red flags that you see and don’t try to wipe them off and don’t try to fix someone," she concluded.

How I Met Your Father is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

