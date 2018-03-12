English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How I Met Your Mother Finale Disappointed Alyson Hannigan
How I Met Your Mother, which ran from 2005 to 2014, was about five friends -- Ted (Josh Radnor), Lily, Marshall (Jason Segel), Robin (Cobie Smulders) and Barney (Neil Patrick Harris).
The cast of TV series 'How I Met Your Mother. (Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)
New Delhi: American actress Alyson Hannigan, who was seen as Lily Aldrin in How I Met Your Mother, says she was disappointed with the "quick" finale episode of the long-running TV show.
"I was disappointed with the bits that were taken out of the original script. The original script was so wonderful, moving and touching and sort of was exactly how you would want it to end. But it was extremely long and so they had to cut a lot of stuff out from that," Hannigan told IANS.
"I was disappointed with how much was taken out of the original script because it felt like the final show was too quick. I wanted more of it and I just thought the journey of the fans who had invested (their time for) so many season (it) didn't comprehend fruitfully (in the finale).
"I just wish the original table read was what the finale episode was," she added.
It was based on the narration of Ted to his children about the events through which he met their mother.
There was a twist in the end. After Ted meets his love who dies unexpectedly of cancer, he reunites with Robin -- who has divorced Barney. The re-run of the show is aired in India on Star World.
Hannigan says she has fond memories associated with the show.
"It was such a wonderful experience in my life. I feel so fortunate and lucky that I got to be a part of it. It was really one of the toughest jobs that I ever had. Saying we were an extended family would be understatement," she said.
