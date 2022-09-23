'How I Miss That Voice’: Soha Ali Khan Shares Throwback Video of Father MAK Pataudi

It has been 11 years since legendary Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi passed away. On his 11th death anniversary on September 22, his daughters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan, have paid tribute to their father on their respective social media handles. A video of the former Nawab of Pataudi from many years ago was uploaded by Soha. The cricketer can be heard in the video speaking out about how he learned of his father’s passing and how painful it is to lose a father at a tender age.

Mansoor talks about coming to terms with his father’s death and about how a parent’s absence during formative years can take a toll on one’s life. Speaking in Urdu, he says, “When my mother told me in just a few words that my father had passed, I never fully understood it as I was too young. However, with time, I started feeling the loss and realized how tough it was to grow up without your father”. Mansoor lost his father Nawab Ifthikar Ali Khan Pataudi, a celebrated international cricketer himself when he was just 11 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)



Sharing the video, Soha wrote, “How I miss that voice.” Her sister Saba commented on the photo saying “I posted this long back, thanks for the reminder.” The post received many comments from fans who paid their tributes to the late cricketer. Many praised his voice and Urdu diction and one even said he would now search for his interviews on YouTube. One even wondered why we did not yet have a biopic on him.

Top showsha video

Mansoor Ali Khan passed away in 2011 aged 70, from a lung infection. He married veteran actress Sharmila Tagore in 1966. They have three children Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha adopted their mother’s profession and both became actors, Saba does jewellery designing and looks after their family property in Bhopal. Saba has a treasure trove of old photos of the Nawabi family, which she often shares.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here