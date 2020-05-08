How I Represent Women On Screen Is Important For Me, Says Bhumi Pednekar

Having impressed the audience with her acting skills in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan and Saand Ki Aankh among many others, actress Bhumi Pednekar says how she represents women on screen is very important to her.

"For me, how I represent women on screen is very important. Cinema has the power to influence people and I do feel that through our portrayal of women, we can push the messaging of equality, of independence," Bhumi said.

She added that she looked out for such roles and played them with all her heart. "I have been fortunate to have got these characters that have made a mark," she said. Bhumi will be soon seen in Durgavati and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.

"I thank my visionary filmmakers who chose to tell stories of these magnificent women. It has been an honour to be a part of their cinema and bring such courageous, fantastic, confident women on screen," she said.

Bhumi intends people to realise how equality is yet to be achieved in society through cinema.

"My journey in cinema has just begun. I will continue to strive to find more such women whose stories I want to tell on screen. I feel when people see such women and their lives, their struggles, their pain, their dreams, their victories, there can be a shift in perspective. It might help us to further understand how far we are from achieving equality and how much women can contribute to making our country and our society stronger," she said.

