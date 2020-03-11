How Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium is Close to His Real Life Experience

Actor Irrfan Khan, who will be next appearing in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, said that his own life journey reflected in his character's situations. Talking about the death of his father, Irrfan said that he wished that his mother reacted the way his character Champak does in the film.

Talking to Times of India, Irrfan said, “My child in Angrezi Medium loses her mother when she is very young. I wasn’t. Mine was a crisis of whether to pursue my dream or take care of my responsibility. For Champak (the character in Angrezi Medium) the dilemma is whether to let my daughter chase her dream or not, perhaps it would have been my father’s dilemma if he was alive. The crisis is of the father, not of the child, in this scenario. My mother was sure she wanted me not to chase my dream and stay with her, which, I recall, gave me lot of heartache. The culmination of Champak’s decision is perhaps what I would have wanted my mother to do. Let the child fly! (sic)”

Talking about his film in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Irrfan had said, “ I have approached acting very differently in Angrezi Medium. Now, you all should watch it, and tell me if it worked or not. I really like working with Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan). He has been rock solid and that’s (teaming up with him) a huge comfort zone for me.”

Angrezi Medium also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi among others and releases on March 13.

